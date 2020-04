Buff

Buff Polar Reversible Buff

$38.95 $29.21

Buy Now Review It

At Backcountry

Give yourself versatile style and warmth with this do it all piece Reversible fleece and microfiber sides give you warmth for any day Can be worn as a scarf, face mask, neck gaiter, or balaclava Polygiene anti-odor treatment prevent growth of bacteria Seamless design boosts comfort and minimizes chafing Item #BUF005W