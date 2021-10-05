Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Labucq
Buddy Black
£320.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Labucq
Clomp around with your buddies. Ideal round-toe oxford on a flexible, lightweight triple-layer outsole. In rich, buttery black or cushy pebbled ivory.
Need a few alternatives?
Vagabond
Carla Platform Loafers
BUY
$160.00
Free People
Dolce Vita
Aubree Platform Loafers
BUY
$120.00
Anthropologie
Bottega Veneta
Point-toe Leather Ballet Flats
BUY
£535.00
MatchesFashion.com
Zara
Soft Ballet Flats
BUY
£25.99
Zara
More from Labucq
Labucq
Irving Boot Black
BUY
$560.00
Labucq
Labucq
Buddy Black Shoes
BUY
$634.00
Labucq
Labucq
Boomer Cosmic Marigold
BUY
$390.00
Labucq
Labucq
Boomer Cream
BUY
$390.00
Verishop
More from Flats
Vagabond
Carla Platform Loafers
BUY
$160.00
Free People
Dolce Vita
Aubree Platform Loafers
BUY
$120.00
Anthropologie
Bottega Veneta
Point-toe Leather Ballet Flats
BUY
£535.00
MatchesFashion.com
Zara
Soft Ballet Flats
BUY
£25.99
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted