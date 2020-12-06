Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Mules & Clogs
Birkenstock
Buckley Shearling Shoes
$170.00
Buy Now
Review It
At REI
Need a few alternatives?
Dansko
Bettie Burnished Nubuck Clog Boots
$190.00
from
Dansko
BUY
Kiara Shoes
Leather Clogs With Fur
$101.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Zara
Faux Fur Lined Buckle Clogs
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
Universal Thread
Bibiana Faux Fur Lined Mules
$24.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Birkenstock
Birkenstock
Arizona Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal
$124.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Birkenstock
Arizona Wool Felt
£105.00
from
Birkenstock
BUY
Birkenstock
Boston Shearling Birkenstock
$165.00
from
Free People
BUY
Birkenstock
Arizona Wool Felt
$99.95
from
Birkenstock
BUY
More from Mules & Clogs
Dansko
Bettie Burnished Nubuck Clog Boots
$190.00
from
Dansko
BUY
Kiara Shoes
Leather Clogs With Fur
$101.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Zara
Faux Fur Lined Buckle Clogs
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
Universal Thread
Bibiana Faux Fur Lined Mules
$24.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted