sage & sill
Bubble Glass Cup
$29.99
At Sage & Sill
The Bubble Glasses are unique, fun-shaped drinkware that are perfect for all your drinkware needs! These beautiful handmade glasses are created from a quality glass that is dishwasher safe, microwave and refrigerator safe. Details 4 Color options, Clear, Green, Blue, and Brown Temperature resistant - glass can go from hot to cold without cracking Dishwasher safe Sold individually