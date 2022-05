The Creme Shop

Bt21 Flawless Like Baby Cooky Printed Essence Sheet Mask

$4.00

The Crème Shop BT21 FLAWLESS Like Baby COOKY Printed Essence Sheet Mask. Squalane quickly hydrates, as Xylitol is a natural barrier to help retain moisture. Peach Ceramides help protect from environmental damage and irritation. Key Ingredients Squalane - hydrates Xylitol - plumps Peach Ceramides - protects