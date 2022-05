The Creme Shop

Bt21 Clear Like Baby Shooky Printed Essence Sheet Mask

Details The Crème Shop BT21 CLEAR Like Baby SHOOKY Printed Essence Sheet Mask with retinol and hydrating Marine Algae to help reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation, prevent acne, and clarify pores. Grape Seed Oil helps lock in moisture. Key Ingredients Retinol - Repairs Marine Algae - Clarifies Grape Seed Oil - Moisturizes