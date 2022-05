The Creme Shop

Bt21 Calm Like Baby Koya Printed Essence Sheet Mask

$4.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

The Crème Shop BT21 CALM Like Baby KOYA Printed Essence Sheet Mask. Calming Cica helps heal while Cucumber Seed Oil alleviates dryness and helps prevent acne. Nourishing Mulberry promotes a glowy radiance. Key Ingredients Cica - calms Cucumber Seed Oil - restores Mulberry - hydrates