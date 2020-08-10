Brushean

Brushean Makeup Brush Sanitizer

£72.00

Brushean Makeup Brush Sanitizer disinfects your makeup brushes at the click of a button with UV-C light and Ozone technology. Brushean kills up to 99.9% of all viruses and bacteria. Custom designed lift-function and dust cover help store makeup brushes in a clean, enclosed environment. Just lift up, slide your brushes in, press the button for a 5-minute cleaning session, and voila! Germ and dust- free brushes, ready to grace your skin. *The highest brush we can fit in the device is around 7 inches (17cm). Comes with a built-in rechargeable battery. One charge lasts up to 50 cycles.