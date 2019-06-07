Duo

Brush On Striplash Adhesive

£5.99

New Brush On adhesive comes with an ultra-thin brush for precise, quick application of both strip and individual lashes for all-day wear. This latex-free formula is safe for contact lens wearers and sensitive eyes. Lashes have never been easier.With Vitamin A, C, and E3 Steps:Check fit: Align band with natural lash line. Trim excess if necessary.Apply adhesive: Apply a thin line of adhesive along band. Wait 30 seconds to set.Apply lashes: Secure lash band by pressing onto lash line.