As if there wasn't enough to love about Brow Wiz, the bestselling brow pencil just got even better. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz is now available in twelve shades, including Ash Brown and the beloved vintage shade Strawburn! This ultra-slim, retractable eyebrow pencil is ideal for outlining and detailing brows. Its unique wax formula adds texture and creates the appearance of fuller brows with ease and flexibility. The ultra-fine tip creates tiny hairlike strokes throughout the brow and in areas of sparseness while the spoolie end blends product for a natural-looking finish. Why You'll Love It: Ideal for outlining and adding precise detail to the brows Fine-tipped pencil mimics the look of brow hair with detail and precision Formula features the perfect blend of wax and color that delivers high payoff Adds natural-looking texture to brows Includes a custom spoolie brush so you can blend for a natural-looking finish Cruelty-free and vegan An award-winning ultra-slim, retractable pencil that creates precise, hair-like strokes. Use Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz's fine tip to spot-fill areas where brow hair is sparse, and the custom spooley end to blend for a flawless finish. Benefits: Mimics natural hair Long-wearing, smudge-proof formula Glides on effortlessly Fill: Shade brows with Brow Definer according to Golden Ratio. Detail: Add dimension in sparse areas with Brow Wiz. Finish: Brush Clear Brow Gel upward through brows. Highlight: highlight with Pro Pencil & blend with Brush 20 Dual-Ended Flat Detail Brush.