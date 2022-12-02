Anastasia Beverly Hills

Get three favourite brow products in one handy set, with the limited edition Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Studio Kit. ABH’s all-in-one Brow Definer lines, defines, fills and shades all your looks with its triangular-tipped, retractable design. Waterproof, sweat-proof Mini DIPBROW Gel delivers rich colour payoff and a full, dimensional look. Invisible Mini Clear Brow Gel styles and sets for a clean, polished finish. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Studio Brow Kit includes: Brow Definer: ● Triangular tip features three different-sized edges for multifunctional use and versatility in application ● Use the flat side for shading and outlining the brows. Use the medium side to fill and define. Use the fine tip to create hairlike detail. ● Formula features the perfect balance of wax and 12 shades of pigment for easy blending and application (without skipping) ● Soft, custom spoolie brush was specifically designed for blending Brow Definer’s formula into brow hairs for creating a natural-looking finish ● Cruelty-free Mini Dipbrow Gel: ● Features a waterproof, long-lasting formula (lasts more than 12 hours!) ● Colour can be applied directly onto the brow hairs as well as the skin, then blended for a natural-looking finish, fullness and dimension that stays in place ● Easily applies and provides a flexible wear that holds brow hairs in place ● Works well on brows with full hair, fine hair, smooth hair, or thick, unruly hair ● The cone-shaped brush allows for versatility in application and delivers maximum colour payoff; also works well with a brow brush ● The small size of the brush makes it easy to achieve precise placement of product and exact detailing ● Use the narrow tip of the brush to perfectly fill the space between brow hairs with precision ● Cruelty-free Mini Clear Brow Gel ● Features a lightweight, colourless formula that delivers flexible hold that lasts ● Brow brush deposits just the right amount of product, so you can apply with control ● Conditioning formula holds hairs in place without a stiff feel and dries down completely clear without leaving any residue ● Gives brows a fuller, hydrated appearance with a polished finish ● Convenient, travel-size gels and all-in-one tool fit in any makeup bag or kit for easy application at home or on the go ● Formulated without parabens, gluten, phthalates or sulfates ● Cruelty-free and vegan Shade Breakdown: TAUPE | For Blonde hair with cool/ash undertones SOFT BROWN | For Light Brown hair with warm/cool undertones MEDIUM BROWN | For Medium Brown hair with cool/ash undertones DARK BROWN | For Dark Brown hair with a warm undertone EBONY | For Black hair with a warm undertone