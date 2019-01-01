It Cosmetics
Brow Power Universal Eyebrow Pencil
£19.00
At It Cosmetics
Why You'll Love IT™ Brow Power is designed to help give you the appearance of beautiful, natural-looking brows! It’s our must-have universal brow pencil that features an oval tip for precise application, giving fuller looking brows, plus a built-in “spooley brush” for extra grooming. Infused with biotin, lecithin, saw palmetto, nettle, green tea, antioxidants, grape seed, and vitamins A, B5, C and E, plus our Brow Power Technology to help define beautiful, natural-looking brows — even if you have none at all! The formula adheres to skin for long-lasting results, while the universal shade is suitable for multiple hair colours based on pressure. It’s truly your brows but better!
