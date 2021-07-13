Anastasia Beverly Hills

Brow Powder Duo

These Brow Powder Duos grant you beautifully defined brows, no matter what your starting point. Whether blessed with natural caterpillars or struggling with a few rogue strands, this lightweight duo will grip existing hairs and camouflage gaps without straying into dangerous 'I drew these on with a felt tip' territory! Available in eleven colour-ways, you can blend the duo to create the perfect match (even for red heads) and the emollient formula is smudge-proof, long lasting and good for the hair!