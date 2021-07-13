Anastasia Beverly Hills

Brow Freeze

Want to recreate that laminated brow look you've seen allllll over your feed? Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Freeze is here to help you do just that! A transparent styling wax that fixes wayward arches with a feathery effect, this long-wearing product reveals full-bodied brows - all without leaving stiff finish in its stead. Not only that, the residue- and flake-free formula is a must for mess-free, easy application. Its clear finish means that it's suitable for all skin tones and brow colours plus, it works wonders on amplifying medium-sparse to full brows. For a bushy, lifted look that lasts like no other, consider this your arch angel...