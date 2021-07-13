United States
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Brow Freeze
£24.00
At Cult Beauty
Want to recreate that laminated brow look you've seen allllll over your feed? Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Freeze is here to help you do just that! A transparent styling wax that fixes wayward arches with a feathery effect, this long-wearing product reveals full-bodied brows - all without leaving stiff finish in its stead. Not only that, the residue- and flake-free formula is a must for mess-free, easy application. Its clear finish means that it's suitable for all skin tones and brow colours plus, it works wonders on amplifying medium-sparse to full brows. For a bushy, lifted look that lasts like no other, consider this your arch angel...