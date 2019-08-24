Search
COVERGIRL

Brow & Eye Makers Pencil

$4.99
At Ulta Beauty
Easy to blend, these color pencils glide elegant color onto the brow or around the eye with easy-to-blend color. A sharpener is included in the package for ultimate precision. Enhance any style with long-lasting color you can count on.
