L'Oreal Paris

Brow Artist Micro Tattoo 24hr Eyebrow Definer

£9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Introducing new L'Oréal Paris Brow Artist Micro Tattoo Eyebrow Definer, inspired by the art of microblading to help you design your most perfect, natural-looking brows. Now you can get the microbladed brow look, without the commitment.The micro-trident tip mimics the application of microblading for natural, hair-like strokes. The ink formula lasts up to 24 hours without smudging or budging.