Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Deadwood
Brooke Leather Blazer
$350.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
Nasty Gal
Faux Leather Croc Embossed Oversized Blazer
BUY
$59.00
$152.00
Nasty Gal
Topshop
Longline Blazer In Black
BUY
$130.00
ASOS
The Frankie Shop
Bea Single-breasted Oversize Blazer
BUY
$342.00
Farfetch
Mango
Fitted Suit Blazer
BUY
$79.99
Mango
More from Deadwood
Deadwood
Brooke Leather Blazer
BUY
£315.00
Net-A-Porter
Deadwood
Brooke Leather Blazer
BUY
$548.53
Net-A-Porter
Deadwood
Women's River Cactus Black
BUY
£582.00
Deadwood Studios
Deadwood
Brooke Oversized Leather Blazer
BUY
$350.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Outerwear
ASOS Marketplace
Vintage Motor Race Jacket
BUY
£199.99
ASOS
House Of Sunny
The Racer
BUY
£210.00
House of Sunny
Zara
Faux Leather Jacket With Zips
BUY
£59.99
Zara
Nasty Gal
Faux Leather Croc Embossed Oversized Blazer
BUY
$59.00
$152.00
Nasty Gal
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted