Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Bloomscape
Bromeliad Vriesea Splenriet
$35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bloomscape
Bold and colorful with long-lasting red blooms
Need a few alternatives?
Miracle-Gro
Indoor Plant Food Spikes (24 Spikes)
BUY
$2.98
Amazon
KelsSucculentShop
6" Burros Tail Succulent
BUY
$45.99
Etsy
HomePlantInspiration
Pilea Aluminum Plant
BUY
$14.00
$17.50
Etsy
AMERICAN PLANT EXCHANGE
English Ivy
BUY
$19.99
Amazon
More from Bloomscape
Bloomscape
Mini Money Tree
BUY
$35.00
Bloomscape
Bloomscape
Dracaena Rikki Cane
BUY
$195.00
Bloomscape
Bloomscape
Mini Money Tree
BUY
$35.00
Bloomscape
Bloomscape
Neon Prayer Plant
BUY
$65.00
Bloomscape
More from Plants
Miracle-Gro
Indoor Plant Food Spikes (24 Spikes)
BUY
$2.98
Amazon
KelsSucculentShop
6" Burros Tail Succulent
BUY
$45.99
Etsy
HomePlantInspiration
Pilea Aluminum Plant
BUY
$14.00
$17.50
Etsy
AMERICAN PLANT EXCHANGE
English Ivy
BUY
$19.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted