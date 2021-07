Matteau

Broderie Anglaise Organic Cotton-poplin Dress

$680.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Matteau's dress feels like summer with its light, breezy silhouette. Made in Australia from GOTS-certified organic cotton-poplin detailed with pretty broderie anglaise, it's held up by slim straps and has an empire-line waist. This product was Locally Made using Considered Materials. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here.