Jaxon Lane

Bro Sheet Mask X 4

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At MR PORTER

EXCLUSIVE AT MR PORTER. Since men's skin is generally thicker, oilier, and more acne-prone, JAXON LANE's 'Bro Mask' taps the power of hydrogel technology to deliver maximum hydration and absorption of active ingredients. This set of four Korean sheet masks is packed with firming Collagen, Vitamin B3 and plant extracts to target blemishes, redness and sun damage. The separate parts make it easy to place over facial hair. - Illuminating and moisturising sheet masks - Remove both film backings and apply to clean, dry skin, adjusting around the eyes and mouth for a contoured fit - Free from parabens, sulfates, mineral oils and dyes