**What It Is**: A plant-based deodorant that's free of aluminum, zinc, talc, baking soda, and parabens. **What It Does**: Using antimicrobial tea tree and eucalyptus oils to minimize odor, this natural deodorant keeps you feeling fresh *without* any irritation. Best of all? It's formulated with soothing coconut water to calm underarm irritation caused by frequent shaving. **How to use**: Apply twice daily to clean underarms. Reapply as needed. **About Briogeo** Inspired by her grandmother's made-from-scratch hair care recipes, Briogeo's Nancy Twine creates nutrient-rich formulas that pay tribute to the essential, potent forces of earth, nature, and life. Each all-natural blend is brimming with good-for-you ingredients like ginseng, algae, and hibiscus flower to restore the balance between your hair and its environment.