Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Anine Bing
Briley Pants
$250.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Need a few alternatives?
Anine Bing
Briley Pants
BUY
$250.00
Shopbop
Pistola
Lana High Rise Ultra Wide Leg Jeans
BUY
$168.00
Shopbop
DL1961
Hepburn Wide Leg High Rise Jeans
BUY
$199.00
Shopbop
Madewell
The Harlow Wide Leg Jeans
BUY
$128.00
Shopbop
More from Anine Bing
Anine Bing
Dylan Double-breasted Belted Coat
BUY
$1390.00
Net-A-Porter
Anine Bing
Nico Bag
BUY
$400.00
Anine Bing
Anine Bing
Kaia Blazer
BUY
$650.00
Net-A-Porter
Anine Bing
Nina Heels With Metal Toe Cap
BUY
$825.00
Anine Bing
More from Jeans
AMO
Doris Utility Pants
BUY
$308.00
Shopbop
Anine Bing
Briley Pants
BUY
$250.00
Shopbop
PAIGE
The Claudine High-rise Crop Flare Jeans
BUY
$239.00
Anthropologie
Pistola
Lana High Rise Ultra Wide Leg Jeans
BUY
$168.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted