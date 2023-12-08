Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Pleasing
Bright, Hot Scented Candle
£65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Selfridges
Need a few alternatives?
Pleasing
Closeness Scented Candle
BUY
£65.00
Selfridges
Pleasing
Rivulets Scented Candle
BUY
£65.00
Selfridges
Maison Balzac
Monsieur Escargot Incense Holder
BUY
$249.00
Maison Balzac
Glasshouse
Dance Of The Dragon Candle
BUY
$59.95
Glasshouse
More from Pleasing
Pleasing
Closeness Scented Candle
BUY
£65.00
Selfridges
Pleasing
Rivulets Scented Candle
BUY
£65.00
Selfridges
Pleasing
Closeness Eau De Parfum
BUY
£135.00
Selfridges
Pleasing
Bright, Hot Eau De Parfum
BUY
£135.00
Selfridges
More from Décor
Pottery Barn
Lit Snowy Crystal Trees
BUY
$99.00
Pottery Barn
The Holiday Aisle
White Willow Tree Decoration
BUY
$49.99
$52.99
Wayfair
Heesky
Pop Up Christmas Tree
BUY
$23.99
$39.99
Amazon
Light Gear
Gear Peace Blanket
BUY
$99.40
$142.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted