Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Joie
Briel Midi Dress
$348.00
$208.80
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Featured in 1 story
Nordstrom Is Blessing Us With A Big Sale Again
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Modern Citizen
Knotted Sheath Dress
$89.00
from
Modern Citizen
BUY
BCBG MAXAZRIA
Tayler Asymmetrical Dress
$228.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Candela
Sienna Backless Gown
$490.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Jenny Yoo
Cerise #1484 Maternity Dress
$285.00
from
Jenny Yoo
BUY
More from Joie
Joie
Tylar High-waist Button Fly Shorts
$178.00
$71.20
from
Joie
BUY
Joie
Joie Reusable Stainless Steel Drinking Straws
£5.99
from
Lakeland
BUY
Joie
Sala Asymmetrical Silk Dress
$348.00
$223.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Joie
Fayana Mixed Media Faux-fur Collar Moto Jacket
$548.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
More from Dresses
Lost + Wander
Weekend Getaway Midi Dress
$108.00
$32.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted