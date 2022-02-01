EBY

Brief Neutrals Pack

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At EBY

Details If you’re checking out our brief panties pack, we’ll hazard a guess you love neutral colors, know Audrey Hepburn movies by heart, and own at least one set of pearl earrings. What we’re saying is you’re a classic. And we love it. The EBY brief is like an LBD, everyone needs it, and you always come back to it in a pinch. It’s the perfect standby. So stock up! Grab an underwear back of brief panties in neutral colors and you’re set week over week. Includes 3 Panties: 1x brief in Black 1x brief in Grey 1x brief in Nude No-Slip Nylon Grip No riding up, no slipping down, no silicone chafing Fit Front: Mid-rise Back: Full coverage Leg: Standard shape Side: Wide Material 85% nylon 15% spandex 100% cotton lining Mission Women's Empowerment Your purchase empowers women out of poverty by offering them a hand UP, not a handOUT. EBY funds micro-loans for women worldwide to start their own businesses, enabling them to improve their communities and break the cycle of poverty for their children. No Sweatshops Our factory respects the balance between environmental, social, and economic performance and upholds the Women’s Empowerment Principles we developed jointly with the United Nations. No sweatshops. Not fast fashion.