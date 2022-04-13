Boohoo

Bridesmaid Occasion Sequin Knot Front Maxi Dress

$105.00 $52.50

Buy Now Review It

At Boohoo

Calling the bridesmaid squad: we've found the must-have midi bridesmaid dress. Weddings may be about the bride, but as a bridesmaid, you need to feel stunning in whatever you wear. The beauty of this dress is that it's universally flattering to suit women of all shapes and sizes. You'll always feel gorgeous in this versatile dress, designed to sit mid-way down the calf and pair with your favorite shoes. Casual sneakers or stunning stilettos are our best shout. Style: Maxi Dress Design: Plain Fabric: Woven Length: Maxi Neckline: Cold Shoulder Sleeve Length: Short Sleeve 100% POLYESTER. MACHINE WASHABLE. MODEL WEARS US size 6 #FZZ69477