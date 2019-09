Dune

Bridal Collection Novia Diamante Slide Sandals, Ivory Satin

£99.00

Buy Now Review It

At John Lewis

Comfort and elegance combine with the Novia slide sandals from Dune. Adorned with diamante embellishments and cut-out panel detail, the sandals have a classic slide silhouette and sit on a low block heel. Heel height: 1.5cm