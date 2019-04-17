Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Anthropologie
Bricolage Cardigan
$170.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Featuring prints that were staples of the '70s, this cardigan makes a retro statement in a cozy way.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Elizabeth and James
Space Dye Cardigan
$231.00
from
The Dreslyn
BUY
DETAILS
3.1 Phillip Lim
Leopard Jacquard Wool-blend Knit Cardigan
$620.00
from
Lane Crawford
BUY
DETAILS
Weekend By MaxMara
Amadeus Cardigan
$268.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Vivetta
Multi Cropped Lea Cardigan
$332.00
from
Avenue 32
BUY
More from Anthropologie
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Natural World Coffee Table
$998.00
$699.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Louisa Tote Bag
$88.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Pilcro Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Sweaters
DETAILS
Which We Want
Parker Fuzzy Cardigan In White
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Nordstrom Signature
Stripe Cashmere High/low Sweater
$279.00
$111.60
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
R29 x ELOQUII
Duster Cardigan
$89.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted