Lee Jeans

Breese In Black Rinse

£85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lee Jeans

Do denim the retro way with our supremely cool flare jeans. A modern reworking of a vintage classic, Breese has a higher waist and a sleek fit from thigh to knee, before kicking out to a generous flare. Smaller and higher placed pockets give a flattering rear view.