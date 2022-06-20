D.S. & Durga

Breakfast Leipzig

$97.00

At Mecca

D.S. & DURGA is exclusive to MECCA The MECCA view: This candle is the first overly gourmand scent for D.S & Durga. It will take you back to the famous café in Leipzig where Bach wrote his famous Cantata in the 1700s. Think kitchen steam, creamers of milk, tobacco and an old fireplace. Fragrance notes: Top: javanese coffee/almond kitchen/pastry Heart: tobacco leaf/butter Base: leather upholstery/fireplace Pair it with: Boy Smells Wick Trimmer diptyque Candle Snuffer Direct from the brand: "I wanted to create the scent of the café in Leipzig where Bach wrote his famous Java Cantata in the 1700s. I love breakfast. It’s really a passion of mine. This candle is our first overtly gourmand scent. It’s light hearted. I love the idea that you can change your house into this legendary café at such a specific moment in time simply by lighting it." - David Seth Moltz, co-founder D.S & Durga