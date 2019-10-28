Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Sol de Janeiro
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
C$59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A fast-absorbing body cream that helps tighten and smooth the look of skin.
Need a few alternatives?
Skin Sapiens
Face Cream
£30.00
from
Skin Sapiens
BUY
Mario Badescu
Vitamin E Night Cream
$20.00
$18.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Hada Labo
Rohto Hadalabo Gokujun Hyaluronic Lotion Moist
£8.58
from
Amazon
BUY
Curél
Intensive Moisture Facial Cream
$30.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Sol de Janeiro
Sol de Janeiro
Amazon Is Our Heart Set
$30.00
from
sol de janeiro
BUY
Sol de Janeiro
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
£18.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
Sol de Janeiro
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
$20.00
from
DermStore
BUY
Sol de Janeiro
Samba 2-step Foot Fetish Care
$27.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Skin Care
Kiehl's
Advent Calendar
C$120.00
from
Kiehl's
BUY
Glossier
Futuredew
$23.00
from
Glossier
BUY
The Inkey List
Salicylic Acid Cleanser
C$9.99
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
Murad
Replenishing Multi-acid Peel
C$85.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted