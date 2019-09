JM Bamboo

Brazil Philodendron

$22.99

Buy Now Review It

Brazil Philodend the ideal plant to bring beauty and pleasure to your home. It filters air and adds oxygen- a healthy plant indeed! A great mothers day gift- a present to be cherished for many years shipped in our lovely soft tissue with card on same day as your order with tracking. Simple and easyron 6"- Hanging Basket - Low Light