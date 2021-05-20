Matrix

Brass Off Custom Neutralization Mask

C$19.99

This mask neutralizes unwanted copper or yellow tones while providing a moisturizing and reparative action. Its formula contains blue-violet pigments that sublimates highlights and revives cold tones for both blondes and brunettes. The rich texture ensures a precise application that will stay in place, allowing an optimal application. Features Neutralizing mask for blond and brown hair Eliminates copper and yellow tones Moisturizes and repairs hair Suitable for colored or natural hair Revives shine How to use Start with Brass Off shampoo Use gloves to avoid stains Distribute evenly with a comb Let sit 5 to 10 minutes Rinse thoroughly