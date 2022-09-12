United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Madewell
Brampton Crop Cardigan Sweater
$98.00
At Madewell
Keep things short and simple this season with this cropped cardigan that doubles as a top. It's easy, boxy and finished at the front with plenty of buttons. Cropped fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 19 3/4" (based on size M). Cotton/polyamide. Do Well: we partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Machine wash. Import. NG709