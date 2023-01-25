Adesso

About this piece Two fingers of whiskey and The Sun Also Rises on your lap. That’s the kind of evening we’d like to spend under the light of this lamp. It’s bold and excess-free. A sleek copper base is topped with an adjustable black shade that offers visual weight and balance (without feeling top heavy). A three-way rotary switch lets you adjust the light’s intensity to high, low, or off.