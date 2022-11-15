Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Skims
Boyfriend Long Sleeve T-shirt
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Skims
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Woven P.j. Top
BUY
$24.00
$60.00
Everlane
Uniqlo
Heattech Seamless Ribbed Turtleneck Long-sleeve T-shirt
BUY
$24.90
Uniqlo
REMI x REVOLVE
Lauren One Shoulder Top
BUY
$55.00
Revolve
Cuddl Duds
Fleecewear Long Sleeve Mock Neck Henley W/ Sherpa
BUY
$47.00
QVC
More from Skims
Skims
Cozy Knit Unisex Onesie
BUY
$128.00
Skims
Skims
Cotton Jersey Underwire Bra
BUY
$36.00
Skims
Skims
Cotton Rib Legging
BUY
$54.00
Skims
Skims
Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-shirt
BUY
$54.00
Skims
More from Tops
Everlane
The Woven P.j. Top
BUY
$24.00
$60.00
Everlane
Uniqlo
Heattech Seamless Ribbed Turtleneck Long-sleeve T-shirt
BUY
$24.90
Uniqlo
REMI x REVOLVE
Lauren One Shoulder Top
BUY
$55.00
Revolve
Cuddl Duds
Fleecewear Long Sleeve Mock Neck Henley W/ Sherpa
BUY
$47.00
QVC
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted