Keep your phone and other essential items handy while adding a cute accessory to your outfit with the Boxy Satchel Handbag from A New Day™. Designed with a boxy rectangular body and a comfy padded shoulder strap, this faux leather satchel handbag is an easy way to keep your most used items organized and close at hand throughout your day. A top flap with magnetic closure keeps your stuff inside while allowing easy access, and an accessory pocket lets you stash your phone or other frequently used items so you never have to dig in your bag.