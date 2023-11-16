Lululemon

Boxy Cotton-blend Cardigan

$148.00 $99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

Wrap yourself in cozy wool. The Felted Merino Waffle-Knit Scarf features a festive waffle-knit texture and a cozy design. The best part? It’s made of extra-fine merino wool that’s been washed and boiled for a softer, warmer, and more durable feel. This merino wool is certified by the Responsible Wool Standard, ensuring the welfare of the sheep and the land they graze on.