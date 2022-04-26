Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Lindex
Boxer Midi Seamless Briefs
$7.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Lindex
Boxer Midi Seamless Briefs
Need a few alternatives?
Les Girls Les Boys
Logo Boxer Shorts
BUY
£38.00
Urban Outfitters
Alo Yoga
Alo Hero Underwear
BUY
£29.00
Alo Yoga
H&M
5-pack Shortie Briefs
BUY
£12.99
H&M
Araks
Eduardo Boxer
BUY
£215.00
Araks
More from Lindex
Lindex
Shaping Dress
BUY
£29.99
Lindex
Lindex
Ribbed Mock Neck Top
BUY
£14.99
Lindex
Lindex
Seamless Rib Cami Bralette In Blue
BUY
£7.65
£15.00
ASOS
Lindex
Black Bralette
BUY
£19.99
Lindex
More from Intimates
Les Girls Les Boys
Logo Boxer Shorts
BUY
£38.00
Urban Outfitters
Alo Yoga
Alo Hero Underwear
BUY
£29.00
Alo Yoga
H&M
5-pack Shortie Briefs
BUY
£12.99
H&M
Araks
Eduardo Boxer
BUY
£215.00
Araks
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted