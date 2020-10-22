The Vampire's Wife x H&M

Bow-detail Velvet Dress

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

The Vampire’s Wife x H&M. The Mini Mystery Dress – a short, A-line dress in velvet made from recycled polyester. Round neckline, large, attached bow at front with long ties, and opening at back with button at back of neck. Organza shoulder padding for defined shoulders and added volume, long puff sleeves, and close-fitting, double-layered cuffs with stylish, detailed buttons. Wide ruffle at hem with overlocked edge. Unlined.