Mango

Bow Cut-out Detail Dress

$79.99 $39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Cotton-blend fabric. Textured fabric. Long design. Evasé design. Wrap collar. Puffed short sleeve. Front slit. Knot detail. Bow closing on the back. Button fastening at back. Women Dresses and jumpsuits Long Material and washing instructions Composition: 70% viscose,30% cotton