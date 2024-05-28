Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Tatty Devine
Bow Charm Earrings
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tatty Devine
Need a few alternatives?
Tatty Devine
Bow Charm Earrings
BUY
$24.00
Tatty Devine
Oscar de la Renta
Gardenia Plexi Clip-on Earrings
BUY
$380.00
Farfetch
Tatty Devine
Bow Charm Earrings
BUY
£17.00
Tatty Devine
BaubleBar
Out Of This Shell Earrings
BUY
$44.00
BaubleBar
More from Tatty Devine
Tatty Devine
Bow Charm Earrings
BUY
£17.00
Tatty Devine
Tatty Devine
Lobster Charm Earrings
BUY
£23.00
Tatty Devine
Tatty Devine
Equal Power Heart Ring
BUY
£25.00
Tatty Devine
More from Earrings
Tatty Devine
Bow Charm Earrings
BUY
$24.00
Tatty Devine
Oscar de la Renta
Gardenia Plexi Clip-on Earrings
BUY
$380.00
Farfetch
Tatty Devine
Bow Charm Earrings
BUY
£17.00
Tatty Devine
BaubleBar
Out Of This Shell Earrings
BUY
$44.00
BaubleBar
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted