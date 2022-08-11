United States
Bottega Veneta
Bottega Veneta Cat-eye Sunglasses
$300.00$270.00
At Farfetch
Bottega Veneta Eyewear cat-eye sunglasses Add a dose of glamour to your look. Slip on these cat-eye sunglasses from Bottega Veneta Eyewear for instant Old Hollywood appeal. Channel an alter ego while you wear them. Made in Italy Highlights brown acetate cat-eye frame brown tinted lenses UV-protective lenses nose pads straight arms curved tips We know you'll look after them, but these glasses come with protection, just in case. Composition Acetate 100% Brand style ID: BV1101S