Aveda

Botanical Repair™ Intensive Strengthening Masque: Rich

$59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Aveda

Intensely repairs and strengthens hair instantly. Conditions with 2 times the plant lipids with added butters*. Hair is visibly healthier, softer and shinier after just one use. Winner of the 2021 ELLE International Beauty Award for Best Conditioning. *when compared to the botanical repair™ intensive strengthening masque: light