Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Mules & Clogs
Birkenstock
Boston Super Grip Leather
$150.00
$124.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Birkenstock
Boston Super Grip Leather
BUY
$124.90
$150.00
Amazon
Juliet Holy
Womens Clogs
BUY
$39.98
$43.98
Amazon
Torrid
Squared Toe Mule Heel (ww)
BUY
$55.50
Torrid
Marni
Black Mary Jane Oxfords
BUY
$515.00
$700.00
SSENSE
More from Birkenstock
Birkenstock
Boston Vegan
BUY
£90.00
Birkenstock
Birkenstock
Birkenstock Arizona Eva
BUY
€45.00
Birkenstock
Birkenstock
Arizona Eva Sandals
BUY
$50.00
Anthropologie
Birkenstock
Birkenstock Arizona Essentials
BUY
$49.95
Zappos
More from Mules & Clogs
Birkenstock
Boston Super Grip Leather
BUY
$124.90
$150.00
Amazon
Juliet Holy
Womens Clogs
BUY
$39.98
$43.98
Amazon
Torrid
Squared Toe Mule Heel (ww)
BUY
$55.50
Torrid
Marni
Black Mary Jane Oxfords
BUY
$515.00
$700.00
SSENSE
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted