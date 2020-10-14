Birkenstock

Boston Soft Footbed

oft premium upper available in a variety of materials with a matching adjustable strap ensuring the perfect fit. Anatomically correct cork footbed, crafted from cork that is 100% renewable and sustainable, encourages foot health. The suede lined, foam padded contoured footbed will mold to the shape of your foot creating a custom footbed that supports and cradles you each and every step. Raised toe bar is designed to encourage the natural gripping motion of your feet, exercising your legs and aiding circulation. Neutral heel profile and deep heel cup keeps the natural padding of your foot where it belongs, under the heel, distributing your body weight more evenly. Flexible EVA outsole offers lightweight, shock absorbing support with lasting durability. Dual layer Jute: top wicks away moisture while the bottom adds strength and makes resoling easy.