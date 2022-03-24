Birkenstock x Manolo Blahnik

Boston Black Calf Leather Clogs

$650.00

Buy Now Review It

At manolo blahnik

Black calf leather slip-on clogs featuring a closed toe and backless design, one adjustable broad strap with an oversized embellished metal square buckle, featuring BIRKENSTOCK branding on the buckle. Finished with tonal leather French piping, a plush nappa leather footbed and lugged EVA outsole. In celebration of this remarkable capsule collection, each shoe has been finished with the collaboration branding stamped on the footbed 'Manolo Blahnik for BIRKENSTOCK' and presented in an exclusive polka dot shoebox and cotton dust bag following traditional Manolo Blahnik design. Upper: 100% calf leather. Sole: 100% EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate). Footbed: BIRKENSTOCK cork-latex footbed, covered with 100% nappa leather. Slim Fit. Made in Germany. Product ID: 122-2132-0001