Bose

Bose Quiet Comfort Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

$179.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Description Turn any space into an instant office — or simply a place to unwind, listen to music, or make phone calls. Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones II deliver everything you need to be productive: world-class noise cancellation, Bluetooth for quick wireless connectivity, and a dual-mic system to make or receive clear phone calls, even in loud environments. With Alexa and Google Assistant built in, you can control music, send & receive texts, and get answers using just your voice - without looking at your phone. Just press and hold the Action button, and start talking. With Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones II you can be free from wires by connecting easily to your devices with Bluetooth® and NFC pairing. They feature up to 20 hours of wireless listening per charge and are designed with premium materials that make them lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear. Hybrid Wired / Wireless Ability to plug into audio jack provides added flexibility when wireless connection is not possible Noise Canceling Reduces unwanted sounds using active noise control. Built-In Microphone Comes with a microphone that is used for recording Water-Resistant Product is able to resist the penetration of water to some degree.