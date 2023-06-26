Bordallo Pinheiro

Bordallo Pinheirofish Earthenware Platter

£115.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

Bordallo Pinheiro’s red fish platter captures the label’s signature whimsical flair. It’s made using traditional methods in the label's Portuguese Caldas da Rainha factory from glazed ceramic with a realistic hand-painted finish. Use it as a quirky centrepiece when entertaining guests at home. Shown here with: Once Milano Linen table runner, Simone Bodmer Turner Single Stem large ceramic vessel, L’Objet X Haas Brothers set of four Celestial napkins, Lobmeyr Set of six Alpha crystal tumblers and Nick Vinson X David Mellor Pride 44-piece cutlery set