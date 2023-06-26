United States
Bordallo Pinheiro
Bordallo Pinheirofish Earthenware Platter
£115.00
At MatchesFashion
Bordallo Pinheiro’s red fish platter captures the label’s signature whimsical flair. It’s made using traditional methods in the label's Portuguese Caldas da Rainha factory from glazed ceramic with a realistic hand-painted finish. Use it as a quirky centrepiece when entertaining guests at home. Shown here with: Once Milano Linen table runner, Simone Bodmer Turner Single Stem large ceramic vessel, L’Objet X Haas Brothers set of four Celestial napkins, Lobmeyr Set of six Alpha crystal tumblers and Nick Vinson X David Mellor Pride 44-piece cutlery set