eufy

Boostiq Robovac 11s

$199.99 $139.99

Buy Now Review It

Included in the “Best robot vacuums of 2019” by Tom’s Guide. All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to be the slimmest* RoboVac (2.85'') but with quiet operation and increased suction power at 1300Pa. BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean. A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** on hardwood floors with consistant, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave. Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it's always ready to clean. What You Get: RoboVac 11S, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide and our worry-free 12-month warranty.